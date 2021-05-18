Who will start alongside Ronaldo in the Coppa Italia final?

Juventus are set to take on Atalanta on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia final.

The Bianconeri will be looking to salvage their underwhelming campaign with their second trophy of the season – the first being the Italian Super Cup – whilst Gian Piero Gasperini wants to decorate his exceptional achievements in Bergamo with some silverware.

Andrea Pirlo has struggled to find a consistent starting lineup throughout the season, and could be set to ring some changes once again.

Last Saturday, Paulo Dybala was left on the bench in favor of Dejan Kulusevski, as the Old Lady secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against Inter.

Whilst the Argentine was expected to take part during the second half, his manager was forced to opt for different choices after the dismissal of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Nonetheless, Sportmediaset (Via TuttoJuve) expects La Joya to be deployed from the get-go against the Orobici.

The 27-year-old would be favored ahead of Alvaro Morata to start against the always-present Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Dybala’s last appearance came against Sassuolo last Wednesday, and it was in fact an encouraging one, having scored his 100th goal for the club with a sublime lob.

For his part, Kulusevski is expected to be dropped despite his respectable efforts against Inter and Sassuolo in the past week.

The report also expects Federico Chiesa to support both Ronaldo and Dybala from the wing.

It remains to be seen who will be picked by Pirlo in midfield and defense, whilst Gianluigi Buffon could be set for his last hurrah in a Juventus jersey.