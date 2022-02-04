Dybala expected to start Vlahovic’s first game on the bench

Juventus fans are looking forward to seeing Dusan Vlahovic in black and white this weekend against Hellas Verona.

It would be the start of what should hopefully be a long and successful career at the Allianz Stadium.

The former Fiorentina man will meet a strong squad at Juve and he would have some of the best Serie A players as teammates.

One thing some fans are looking forward to is seeing who will become his attacking partner at the club.

Juve might have to pick between Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, but the Spaniard is now likely to start with him at the weekend.

Il Corriere Dello Sport via Football Italia reports that Dybala only returned from international duty yesterday and joined the training.

However, Max Allegri might decide to field Morata from the start instead of the Argentinian contract rebel.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is experienced enough to sort out the players who should partner with each other in the team.

Dybala might not be ready to start the game considering his injury record and the fact he just returned from a long trip.

In the future, it would not be a surprise if the former Palermo man becomes the selected attacker to partner with Vlahovic.

Allegri could also find a way to field both of them and Morata together.