Dybala expected to start Vlahovic’s first game on the bench

Juventus fans are looking forward to seeing Dusan Vlahovic in black and white this weekend against Hellas Verona.
It would be the start of what should hopefully be a long and successful career at the Allianz Stadium.
The former Fiorentina man will meet a strong squad at Juve and he would have some of the best Serie A players as teammates.
One thing some fans are looking forward to is seeing who will become his attacking partner at the club.
Juve might have to pick between Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, but the Spaniard is now likely to start with him at the weekend.
Il Corriere Dello Sport via Football Italia reports that Dybala only returned from international duty yesterday and joined the training.
However, Max Allegri might decide to field Morata from the start instead of the Argentinian contract rebel.
Juve FC Says
Allegri is experienced enough to sort out the players who should partner with each other in the team.
Dybala might not be ready to start the game considering his injury record and the fact he just returned from a long trip.
In the future, it would not be a surprise if the former Palermo man becomes the selected attacker to partner with Vlahovic.
Allegri could also find a way to field both of them and Morata together.
2 Comments
Why is Dybala a contract rebel? Nobody knows what has been said, offered or declined except for management and Dybala. A contract rebel would imply that he has refused to negotiate or sign an offer that is on the table.
Vlahovic will get his goals, but he needs a creative player behind him. The only players we have right now who can create are Locatelli and Dybala and sometimes Arthur. All the others are vertical players. Cuadrado and Sandro give you the crosses, but don’t create. Just my opinion.
Johng
They have been negotiating since 2019. He wants to be the highest paid player. He’s been saying that he loves Juve and no matter what will sign. He’s offered 7M, just like Vlahovic, de Light and Rabiot (but that is a totally different story). Only this season Dybala started to play as a leader should play. He simply does not deserve the 10M he wants. He refused to sign for so long, that the whole story anoyed me. Why legends, such as Ale DP, Gigi Buffon and Chiellini play for less? We already had a multimillion primadonna, and we all know what happened. Wearing this jersey is most of all about black and white history, and not money.