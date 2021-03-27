Dybala eying derby return and is wanted by four clubs

It has so far been a stressful campaign for Paulo Dybala and his fans to say the least.

The Argentine has been suffering from recurring injury problems – and is yet to feature for the Bianconeri since January – whilst his contract renewal is not going according to plan.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato offers some good news regarding the 27-year-old, at least regarding his return to the pitch.

The report expects Dybala to be available for the Derby della Mole fixture against Torino once the Serie A campaign resumes after the international break.

Whilst this news is definitely a positive one, no reassurances were given concerning the player’s new contract.

La Joya and his entourage have been negotiating with the club since last summer, but the two parties are still far from reaching an agreement.

Juventus had put an offer on the table worth 10 million euros per season as net wages, but the star is hoping for some higher figures.

This proposal have been the same since last summer, and naturally the management won’t be willing to meet the player’s high demands on the heels of such a disappointing season.

Therefore, a divorce could be the ultimate solution between the two sides – especially when taking into account the fact that Dybala’s current contract runs until 2022.

The source names four clubs as possible destinations for the Argentina international – Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nonetheless, the report believes that the Bianconeri star doesn’t favor a move towards the English Premier League.