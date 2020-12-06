Dybala gets slammed by Italian papers after another abject performance

Paulo Dybala is struggling this season and he might be running out of time to save his Juventus career.

The Argentinean has been a loyal and impressive servant for the Bianconeri since he joined them in 2015 from Palermo.

This campaign is arguably his toughest since the move to Turin and things are simply not getting better for him.

He has struggled to find a place in the Juventus team this season and the suspension of Alvaro Morata gave him the chance to show that he can still deliver for the club.

However, the attacker has spurned the first of two chances to impress.

He started alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Juve’s Serie A game against Torino yesterday and fans were expecting him to impress in the derby.

The media also claimed that it was a derby for him, but he ended up not making a positive impression in the game.

Despite Juventus’ win, according to Tuttomercatoweb, he was slammed by several Italian media outlets including La Gazzetta dello Sport which rated him at 4.5, adding that he was: “slow and useless”.

Tuttosport says he wasted his chance to take back his place in the team, while Corriere della Sera, wrote: “it seems like a vintage player, too slow even for not exactly dizzying rhythms”.