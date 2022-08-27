Dybala has a message for Juventus supporters ahead of Allianz return

When the Romans make their arrival to the Allianz Stadium, all eyes will be on one man, as Paulo Dybala returns to Turin for the first time as an opponent for the Old Lady.

After seven years of service, the Argentine couldn’t reach an agreement with the management over a contract renewal, culminating in an emotional exit at the end of last season. The striker couldn’t hold back the tears as he bid the black and white supporters farewell.

On Saturday, Dybala will be leading Roma’s charge against Juventus, and he admits that’s going to be an emotional affair on a personal level.

The 28-year-old expressed his gratitude towards his former club in a post on his personal Instagram account, even though he’ll give his all for the Giallorossi.

“Sport gives its best when it unites, and I hope this will be truer than ever tomorrow,” posted Dybala.

“It’s going to be an emotional game, as I’m going back to a city where I have a lot of friends and playing in a stadium where I lived great moments and shared trophies with the fans who made me feel at home for 7 years!

“However, this time I will do it for the Roma shirt, I will give my best to make the Giallorossi fans happy. They are extraordinary and full of passion for football, and gave me a great welcome since day one.

“The good thing about football is that all this is put together and that’s why I want to enjoy this match. I’m sure it will be a great show… and I will do my best to win. Forza Roma!”

Perhaps it’s a genuine statement from the player, but at the same time, it seems to be an attempt to spare himself from a malicious welcome.

In any case, we’ll wait and see how the Allianz crowd will greet their former hero.