Dybala has already decided on Juventus future

Even though Juventus seem to be unsure what to do with Paulo Dybala, the player himself has reportedly decided where he wants to be next season.

The Argentine’s contract will expire in the summer of 2022, and he is yet to accept the renewal offered by club president Andrea Agnelli, as he is holding out for a larger figure.

Nonetheless, with or without a new contract, the striker wants to remain in Turin next season, at least according to a report from Tuttosport (via Calciomercato).

The source adds that the former Palermo star could play a major role next season, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata both facing uncertain futures.

The Portuguese star is currently struggling to find his best form and appears to be nervous on the pitch, whilst the Spaniard’s situation is yet to be resolved with his parent club Atletico Madrid.

Although the Bianconeri supporters would love to see La Joya staying at the club, at least for another season, the management could be less thrilled with this scenario.

Juve’s hierarchy would prefer to sell Dybala this summer – or perhaps include him in an exchange deal – rather than running the risk of losing him for free a year later.

The 27-year-old has endured a tough campaign, as recurring injuries prevented him from participating in most of the club’s fixtures this season.

After spending three months on the sidelines between January and April, the Argentina international made his return against Napoli recently, but he is still working on finding his best form again.