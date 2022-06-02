Last night, Italy and Argentina went head to head at Wembley in the battle between continental champions, and the South Americans comfortably went out on top with three unanswered goals.
Despite coming off the bench in the final minutes, Paulo Dybala only needed one touch to end his Argentina drought which lasted for three years and pile more misery on Italy in the process.
The 28-year-old is leaving Juventus after seven years in Turin, as the management refused to extend his contract.
Although his future remains undecided, it appears that La Joya has a clear idea in mind regarding his next destination.
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Dybala only wants Inter, and has refused the approaches of Sevilla, Dortmund and Newcastle United.
The source believes that the Nerazzurri will put his signature on a contract between three and four years which will see the striker earn 6 million euros per season – a figure that could rise up to 8 millions after adding bonuses.
In 2012, Dybala first landed in Italy as a teenager. So after spending three years in Palermo and another seven in Turin, the Italian peninsula has become his adopted home.
Therefore, the Argentine would be willing to sign for the Bianconeri’s arch rivals in order to remain within his comfort zone.
Moreover, with all due respect to the other suitors named above, it appears that the biggest clubs in Europe haven’t joined the chasing pack. Hence, Inter remains the best option from a professional standpoint.
All in all, it’s hard to fault Dybala for making the switch towards the Giuseppe Meazza.
6 Comments
How stupid you can be… Leaving your “love”, which was Juve and which made an offer about 8 Million, then go to Inter and earn a maximum of 8 Million, depending on numerous factors.
No, he is no Juve legend at all, he is just a greedy guy who has now gambled himself away.
even if he`s remembered it will be average, for me? – it`s over and his history is dust. he chose to go there a season ago. the `saint` dybala narrative for some will continue, even if he scores against us. people need to look into calciopoli for dummies and see what really happened and the personal cost to some, to see why going to a team that was second best and needed help still couldn`t do it this season, and cheated the courts to win then. this is never acceptable to Juventus fans. a slap in the face to us fans, but dybala fans will gladly accept it as long as it makes him look good
Do you enjoy regurgitating the same BS? The club reneged their offer, so it was no longer on the table. At least get your facts straight before spewing the same nonsense ad nauseam. As long as it suits your skewed narrative, anything goes I suppose.
The fact is that he was offered to renew almost 3 (!) years ago. He wanted 12+3 in bonus. Then he wanted 10+2 in bonus. All the way he was assuring us that he will sign. Does he deserve 8+2 in bonuses, as we offered him earlier? No, he does not. Does he deserve a renewal? Probably, but he’s not Ale DP, Trezegoal, Nedved, Buffon, Tevez, etc… And all these players NEVER asked for this rediculous amount of money. Even when relegated to Serie B, all loyal players stayed at the club and accepted a minimum 25% pay cut. What about Dybala?
why are we still talking about an ex Juventus player? Koulibaly and Perisic loyal to their clubs and fans.
People come and go, Juve remains.