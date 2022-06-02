Last night, Italy and Argentina went head to head at Wembley in the battle between continental champions, and the South Americans comfortably went out on top with three unanswered goals.

Despite coming off the bench in the final minutes, Paulo Dybala only needed one touch to end his Argentina drought which lasted for three years and pile more misery on Italy in the process.

The 28-year-old is leaving Juventus after seven years in Turin, as the management refused to extend his contract.

Although his future remains undecided, it appears that La Joya has a clear idea in mind regarding his next destination.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Dybala only wants Inter, and has refused the approaches of Sevilla, Dortmund and Newcastle United.

The source believes that the Nerazzurri will put his signature on a contract between three and four years which will see the striker earn 6 million euros per season – a figure that could rise up to 8 millions after adding bonuses.

Juve FC say

In 2012, Dybala first landed in Italy as a teenager. So after spending three years in Palermo and another seven in Turin, the Italian peninsula has become his adopted home.

Therefore, the Argentine would be willing to sign for the Bianconeri’s arch rivals in order to remain within his comfort zone.

Moreover, with all due respect to the other suitors named above, it appears that the biggest clubs in Europe haven’t joined the chasing pack. Hence, Inter remains the best option from a professional standpoint.

All in all, it’s hard to fault Dybala for making the switch towards the Giuseppe Meazza.