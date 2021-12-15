Dybala has some major requests for Santa Claus

Every young player begins his career with dreams. These often include playing for the biggest clubs in the world and winning the greatest trophies. And no list would be complete without the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunately for Paulo Dybala, he’s yet to win these two major trophies – although he came close to European glory in 2017.

However, the Argentine is still young enough to launch several other attempts, and he’s seeking help from an unlikely ally; Santa Claus.

The beloved Juventus star was the special guest at the Allianz Stadium for a junior reporting session. This is a program organized by the club which allows children to act as reporters and interview their favorite stars.

The 28-year-old had to reveal his wish-list for Santa, and it included some major requests.

“The list is long, I would ask Santa Claus to bring the Champions League to Juventus. It would be the best gift for everyone,” said Dybala according to la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There’s also the World Cup, winning it with Argentina would be something extraordinary.”

The former Palermo also spoke about choosing Juventus above everyone else, and revealed his best goal in the famous black and white jersey.

“Receiving a call from Juventus was one of the greatest emotions of my life. Many had called me because I was doing well at Palermo, but when my agent told me about Juve I asked him to answer only those calls and to forget about the others.

“The number 10 shirt weighs a lot, when you wear it you always have to give more. In the history of this club, the number 10 has been worn by real phenoms, for me it’s an honor to wear it. I thought a lot before accepting this number, now I hope to give the fans something spectacular.

“I always say that my best goal is the next one, but for now, the one against Inter (in March 2020) at the Allianz Stadium is my favorite. Too bad the fans were absent from the stands that day.”