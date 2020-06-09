Dybala: ‘I didn’t want to leave Juventus’

Paulo Dybala reveals he had interest from Manchester United, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but his intention was to stay at Juventus.

La Joya was linked with a host of clubs as the Bianconeri were intent to cash in on him to help balance the books.

Speaking to CNN, Dybala revealed how close the club came to selling him on, despite his desire to remain in Turin.

“It seemed that Juve no longer wanted to count on me,” he told the news channel.

“I was contacted, there were some interested clubs, among them Manchester United and Tottenham, then Paris Saint-Germain also arrived.

“I hadn’t talked to them directly, but there had been conversations between the clubs. Either way, my intention was to stay.

“I hadn’t had a positive year, so I didn’t want to leave like that, leaving a bad memory.

“I had given Juve so many good moments and it wasn’t fair that it would end like that, so I communicated my intention to stay, I worked hard to improve.

“Obviously it was not easy, because Juventus’ intentions were different, then the market ended and Sarri’s arrival made me grow a lot.

“The team started to play much better and that helped. To date I have played an excellent season.

“I am happy to be at Juventus, I love this environment that gives me so much affection.

“I have great esteem for the club, a very good relationship with the president, and we could renew my contract which expires in a year and a half.

“But of course it also depends on Juventus – For now there is nothing on the extension, given also what happened with the coronavirus. But other players have renewed. Let’s wait and see .”