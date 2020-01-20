Dybala: ‘I want to celebrate with Pogba again’

Paulo Dybala says that he would like to celebrate with Paul Pogba again while playing for Juventus is a dream.

The duo played alongside each other in the 2015-16 season and formed a strong bond on and off the pitch.

“Paul and I have a good relationship and when he played here we were always looking for a new way to celebrate goals,” Dybala told Calciomercato.

“We scored a lot of goals so the celebrations changed often. I hope that one day we will be able to celebrate again together.

“Gattuso? In Argentina we refer to him as ‘crazy in a good sense’. When he arrived in Palermo he helped me a lot even if it didn’t last long.

“I have many good memories of him, perhaps he wasn’t always the sweetest during training but that’s just the way he is.

“A player always dreams of arriving at a club like this. It’s a dream to be able to wear these colours and to win titles for us and for the fans.

“I also dream to win something important on a personal level with this club.”