Dybala
Club News

Dybala is looking to end his Juventus spell on a high note

April 14, 2022 - 10:00 am

Paulo Dybala is a few weeks away from playing his last game for Juventus after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal with the club.

After seven years, the former Palermo man will exit the Allianz Stadium in the summer and it would be an emotional goodbye from the Argentinian to the fans.

He has won several trophies for the club, but he remains determined to end his spell with them on a high.

Football Italia claims he is eyeing glory in this season’s Coppa Italia, which would be his 13th major title with the club and he is also looking to beat Roberto Baggio’s goal record for the Bianconeri.

Dybala has scored 113 goals in 285 appearances for the club, which makes him its 10th highest scorer.

He is just behind Baggio by two goals as the former Azzurri star netted 115 goals in 200 appearances for the club.

If he stays fit, he should surpass Baggio’s tally for the club. Regardless, he would leave as one of the key players Juve has had in the last decade.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of the most gifted players we have had in the last seven years and he did his best to help this team continue to dominate in Italy.

It would have been great to still watch him in our colours, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made and we support the club this time.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Nunez

“I want to stay focused” Juventus’ target refuses to discuss his future

April 14, 2022
Nahuel Molina

Fernando Llorente reckons Juventus target is ready for a big club

April 14, 2022
Alessandro Del Piero

Video – Del Piero and Modric hug goes viral following Champions League thriller

April 13, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.