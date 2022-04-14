Dybala is looking to end his Juventus spell on a high note

Paulo Dybala is a few weeks away from playing his last game for Juventus after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal with the club.

After seven years, the former Palermo man will exit the Allianz Stadium in the summer and it would be an emotional goodbye from the Argentinian to the fans.

He has won several trophies for the club, but he remains determined to end his spell with them on a high.

Football Italia claims he is eyeing glory in this season’s Coppa Italia, which would be his 13th major title with the club and he is also looking to beat Roberto Baggio’s goal record for the Bianconeri.

Dybala has scored 113 goals in 285 appearances for the club, which makes him its 10th highest scorer.

He is just behind Baggio by two goals as the former Azzurri star netted 115 goals in 200 appearances for the club.

If he stays fit, he should surpass Baggio’s tally for the club. Regardless, he would leave as one of the key players Juve has had in the last decade.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of the most gifted players we have had in the last seven years and he did his best to help this team continue to dominate in Italy.

It would have been great to still watch him in our colours, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made and we support the club this time.