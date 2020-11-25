“Dybala is still far from an acceptable condition” Pirlo urged to keep playing out-of-form ace

Former Sampdoria striker, Fabio Bazzani has urged Andrea Pirlo to keep playing Dybala even though he admits that the attacker is far from being in ideal condition.

Dybala has been struggling to play for the Bianconeri this season after an injury delayed his start to his season.

The Argentinean is obviously talented, but he is looking more and more like the player that will miss out on a place in the club’s team under Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus has also been inconsistent in this campaign, and that inconsistency is down to the form of players like Dybala.

Bazzani, claims that Juve is still a construction site after he watched them struggle to beat Ferencvaros yesterday after a more assuring win over Cagliari at the weekend.

He admitted that Dybala isn’t in top form yet, but he said that the attacker has to play so that he can get enough minutes to adapt.

He told TMW Radio: “I believe that Juve is not yet continuous. After Cagliari you expect it to be on the path of definitive growth but then it takes a step back. It is a construction site, but also a non-square team. Dybala is still far from an acceptable condition, but Pirlo has to put him on to make him take minutes and adapt to this game. Yesterday’s performance can be a wake-up call but we must expect ups and downs from everyone because it’s an anomalous season.”