‘Dybala is the most important player’ – Juve star praised amidst transfer rumours

Daniele Adani has come out with huge praise for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, labelling him their most important player.

The Old Lady’s title challenge appears to be dwindling at present, and their early exit in the Champions League has raised a number of questions, and Adani insists that the reasoning is simple.

We have been forced to play without key star Dybala throughout the campaign, with him suffering with Coronavirus and dealing with a number of injury issues, and only threatened to return to 100% before succumbing to his next setback.

Adani insists that the club’s season has been hampered by playing without who he claims to be the ‘most important player’ of the side.

Adani told Sky Italia(via TuttoJuve): “The season speaks, Dybala is the most important player in Juventus, he is He has been with Juventus for five and a half years.

“He has an average of 20 goals per championship playing as number 10 but also running as number 8. He was able to carry the weight of the number on his shoulders, he was able to accept criticism and he has always dragged. He was the symbol of the new Juve.”

There is plenty of talk surrounding the future of Dybala at present, and any real fan of the club will certainly not entertain it.

The Argentine is not only loved by the fans, but he has crazy passion for the club also, and he shows it on and off the pitch.

Dybala is more deserving of wearing the shirt than some of those who have been donning it during the current campaign, and even if he could only play for 50% of the next season, he would play a key role in how our year would play out.

What possible reason could Juve have for considering selling Dybala?

Patrick