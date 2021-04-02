Dybala Juventus’ career on the rocks after McKennie house party

Paulo Dybala and Juventus have been struggling to agree on a new contract for the attacker for some time and it seems the prospects are much diminished right now..

The Bianconeri have maintained that they would love to keep him at the club and the attacker also seems interested in extending his stay with them.

However, he has struggled for form in this campaign and after he returned from his latest injury, he was caught as one of the players that attended a party at Weston McKennie’s house recently.

He and Arthur were at the party with the host and the three players have been fined and suspended until further notice.

Calciomercato says Dybala’s participation in that covid breach may have spelt the end of the road for him.

The report says the club cannot believe that he was one of the players that would breach such an important rule considering that he has been in Turin since 2015 and he is also one of the vice-captains of the group.

His latest action shows a serious disconnect between the attacker and the club and it could cost him his career in Turin.