Dybala-Juventus renewal approaching

Talks are underway between Juventus and Paulo Dybala to extend the Argentine’s contract.

La Joya was decisive once again last night, coming off the bench to score the decisive goal against Inter, sealing the result to return Juve to the top of the table.

The 26-year-old had been linked with moves to a number of Europes top clubs last summer including PSG and Manchester United.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti now reports that a renewal for the young forward is close to being agree with no problems expected in the talks between both parties.

Dybala is expected to sign an extension to his existing deal, tying him to Juventus beyond 2022, with the deal expected to be announced in the next few months.