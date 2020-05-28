Dybala makes Còrdoba donation

Paulo Dybala has made a sizable donation to Argentine province Còrdoba to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The area is close to La Joya’s heart as it’s where he was born and raised and where his footballing career started, earning €900 a year while playing for Instituto.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Dybala made a 12 million Peso donation to the region to help those in need fight against the Coronavirus.

“It is a donation from Paulo, who is working with Minister Diego Cardozo,” Dybala’s brother Gustavo told Cadena.

“There are 12 million Pesos of equipment for this pandemic. The equipment has been purchased, it will take a few days for it to arrive.

“Everything will be destined for Capital hospitals. It will go to Rawson, San Roque and Florencio Díaz.

“He also purchased a biosafety stand. My brother’s is a great gesture for Córdoba and for Laguna Larga.”