Dybala might be closer to leaving Juventus than we all think

Paulo Dybala has been in talks with Juventus over a new deal for some time now as the Argentinian enters the last months of his current contract.

The attacker has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2015 and he has been pivotal to their success since that time.

However, will he stay at the club for over seven years?

Some Juve fans will want that to be the case, and the Bianconeri also seems to favour that scenario.

However, it seems the former Palermo man will leave the club at the end of this season.

Football Italia claims the player’s agent has a meeting with the Bianconeri this week.

Both parties will try to find an agreement, but there is still a big difference between them, and as things stand now, he is likely to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important part of our team for the last seven years, and the attacker has remained a key player under Max Allegri.

The Juve gaffer has seen enough quality players come and go in his two spells as boss.

But he would still want to keep Dybala, and it would be great to have him in the squad for next season.