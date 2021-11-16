Dybala misses out on Brazil clash and remains doubtful for Lazio

In his latest appearance for Argentina, Paulo Dybala played a major part in his national team’s win over Uruguay.

The Juventus striker won back the ball before providing the assist for Angel Di Maria who scored the lone goal of the fixture.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old left the match at half time after picking up a knock. The player felt some muscle discomfort in the calf.

According to Calciomercato, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni will leave Dybala out of the next World Cup qualifier against Brazil.

The former Palermo man will return to Turin on Wednesday evening, where his condition will be re-assessed by the Bianconeri’s medical staff.

While the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, Max Allegri would surely want to have his star player available for the Lazio clash on Saturday.

Thus, it remains to be seen if the player will be able to pull off a speedy recovery and take part in the Old Lady’s next challenge.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for the player and the club, Dybala’s fitness remains a huge issue that plagues the team’s hopes.

While this might be a slight knock, it would be wise to keep the Argentine out if his condition risks worsening.

A win against Lazio would surely be important, but when it comes to Dybala’s physical state, the club shouldn’t be taking any risks at all