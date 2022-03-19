Dybala misses out on the latest Argentina squad

It has not been a smooth season for Paulo Dybala who keeps getting injured on the pitch.

Off it, the attacker has not signed a new deal with Juventus yet, even though time is running out.

He would have expected the club to be desperate to keep him, but that isn’t the case, and there is a serious possibility he could even leave the Allianz Stadium by the end of this campaign.

The 28-year-old has just returned from yet another injury only for Juventus to be eliminated from the Champions League.

As if that isn’t bad enough, he has now been omitted from the Argentina squad for the next round of international matches, according to Tutto Sport.

The South American nation will face Venezuela and Ecuador in the next international break and have named their squad.

Interestingly, Lionel Scaloni named Juve’s Mattia Soule, 18, in his squad as well as Lazio’s Luka Romero, 17, but there was no space for Dybala.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has had such bad luck with injuries, and it could soon cost him a place in the Argentinian national team.

The former Palermo man is getting older and he will need to start staying fit long enough to help his club and country.

Scaloni enjoys naming youngsters in his squad, and that means he doesn’t mind leaving out the older members of the national team, which is bad news for Dybala.