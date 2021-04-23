Dybala opens up on Juve’s ‘bad year’

Paulo Dybala has admitted that Juventus has endured a ‘bad year’ with their failure to defend their Serie A title, admitting the championship belongs to Inter Milan.

Many have written off the title hopes of the chasing pack, despite the Nerazzurri failing to win both of their last two matches in Serie A.

Inter Milan still hold 10+ points on the chasing pack, with just six matches remaining, but should they continue to drop points, their title hopes could well hang in the balance.

There is little being said on that point however, as the leaders could well be getting a little too comfortable which could prove costly, a possibility that I don’t want to discredit.

La Joya is amongst those to continue to rule out a title push however, still labelling the Serie A as being decided, and admits that while we could potentially add the Coppa Italia to the already lifted Supercoppa Italiana, it has still been a ‘bad year’ for Juventus.

“We have to play the Italian Cup final against Atalanta and we won a trophy, the Supercoppa against Napoli,” Dybala told Ibai Llanos live on Twitch (via TuttoSport).

“Of course it is a bad year because the Scudetto is missing and Inter will win it, while we are always used to winning. It’s a different year, a year in which we have changed a lot, from the coach to the players. Many players are new. Now we have to learn from our mistakes , we hope to do better next year.”

Dybala has struggled with his fitness, and remained unavailable for much of the season, so he certainly should take little blame for our struggles, although I can’t help but believe we would likely have remained in the title race had he been playing regularly.

Has La Joya been a huge miss for us this term? Could he have made a big difference?

Patrick