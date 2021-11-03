Dybala overtakes Platini and Inzaghi in Juventus scoring charts

Despite the recent miserable results in the league, Paulo Dybala was clearly the best performer for Juventus in the losing efforts against Sassuolo and Verona.

La Joya’s luck abandoned him in some of those performances (and perhaps some of his teammates as well), but he ended up delivering the goods against Zenit St. Petersburg in the fourth round of the Champions League Group Stage.

The Argentine scored two goals, taking his Juventus tally to 106 goals. As JuveNews explains it, he has now surpassed club legend Michel Platini who scored 104 goals during his time in Turin.

Following the opening goal against the Russians, Dybala took a layback pose on the ground as he paid tribute to the French great who once celebrated in the same fashion.

On another note, the 28-year-old’s second goal allowed him to surpass the Champions League tally of Filippo Inzaghi.

The former Italian striker is one of the greatest scorers in the competition’s history (50 goals in total), and he delivered 17 goals during his time at Juventus.

Nevertheless, Dybala has now scored his 18th Champions League goal, becoming third in the Bianconeri’s all-time charts, only behind Alessandro Del Piero (42) and David Trezeguet (25).

We can only hope that the former Palermo star remains fit and continues to climb his way in the charts for years to come.