Dybala paying the price at international level for an inconsistent season

Paulo Dybala’s poor season has cost him his place in the latest Argentina squad for their next set of World Cup qualifying matches.

The attacker has had an inconsistent season with injury and other fitness issues limiting his impact at Juventus.

His poor form is one of the reasons Juve may not play in the Champions League next season unless results go their way next weekend.

The Bianconeri will regroup in the summer, but this poor season might see Dybala struggle to play for Argentina in the coming months.

Football Italia reports that coach Lionel Scaloni named 10 Serie A players in his squad for their next round of matches.

The likes of Juve target Rodrigo De Paul and on-loan star, Cristian Romero all made the squad, but there is no space for Dybala.

Dybala has been a key member of the Juventus team since he moved from Palermo in 2015.

He remains an important part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans, but he would now focus on making a strong start to next season.

If he does that, he should earn a recall to the Argentina national team set up, but another poor campaign will continue to keep him out of their national squad.