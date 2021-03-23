Dybala reckons he is suffering as much as his teammates despite not playing as often

Paulo Dybala has revealed that even though he is not playing as often as his teammates, he is struggling as well.

The Argentinean hasn’t played for the Bianconeri since January and has suffered from a relapse of the same problem whenever he looks close to a return to action.

His presence has been missed in the Juve team as they struggle to remain the dominant side in Italian football and to stay relevant in Europe.

The attacker has had a torrid time with injuries and other fitness issues in this campaign.

His latest injury is just another personal setback in a season that he has struggled to find his place and rhythm under Andrea Pirlo.

Having watched his teammates struggle in recent games, he took to Instagram to admit that it hasn’t been pleasant to see how things have unfolded and he even suffers more considering that he cannot help on the pitch.

He posted: “Nothing would have made me happier than to be able to help the team in these months,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The suffering is equal or even greater when you can’t be on the pitch with your teammates.

“There are still two months to go and we must be united, now more than ever.

“I continue to train and I can not wait to get back together with my teammates after the break. We are Juve.”