Dybala refuses festive period travel as he bids to get in shape for next season

December 30, 2020 - 5:00 pm

Paulo Dybala has struggled to play for Juventus this season and the Argentinean knows that he needs to work harder.

Just like his other teammates, the attacker was allowed to have a few days off to celebrate Christmas with their family.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims that he was invited to Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Most players would jump at the chance of going to a ceremony like that, but Dybala decided to use the break as a time to continue working on his fitness levels.

The report says that he turned down the invite because he wanted to stay back in Italy and work while other players enjoyed their days off.

He returned to Turin on Sunday and he resumed individual work on Monday while the rest of the squad started theirs Tuesday.

The attacker has struggled this season and with the Bianconeri needing to be back at the top of the league table as soon as possible, he knows he has to take his chances when they come around.

Andrea Pirlo will also be hopeful that Dybala will start firing the goals in for the team and stop them from relying on just Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

