Dybala remains a doubt against AS Roma as he continues to train separately

Despite appearing to step up his recovery from injury, Paulo Dybala has still not joined the group training at Juventus.

The Argentinian has been out of action since suffering an injury in Juventus’ match against Sampdoria.

His injury appeared lesser than first feared and he has been tipped to return to the pitch when Juve faces AS Roma tomorrow.

However, Sport Italia via Football Italia says he is still training away from the group.

He and Alvaro Morata have been unable to make the step up to group training.

The report maintains that Juve could pencil them in for a place on the bench. However, Massimiliano Allegri will have to get someone else to start.

This development could offer Moise Kean another chance to shine for the Bianconeri and he would likely support Federico Chiesa in the attack.

However, Allegri could also go with a false 9 tactic and give Federico Bernardeschi a role upfront.

We expect the duel with Jose Mourinho to be a very tactical one and it would not be surprising to see both managers completely change their formation for the encounter.

Juventus beat Chelsea and Torino without either Morata or Dybala in their team and they will be confident about earning another win in this match.