Dybala renewal on the cards

Paulo Dybala’s renewal with the Bianconeri is still on the cards, despite the Argentine forward saying ‘it depends on Juventus.’

The 26-year-old gave an interview to CNN where he talked about his desire to stay in Turin, despite the clubs attempts to sell him to Manchester United, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain.

Goal Italia’s correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that there are ongoing talks between Dybala’s entourage and Juve officials.

The Bianconeri could offer Dybala up to €12m a year while the player has made his intention clear: to remain in Turin and honour the ’10’ shirt that the club gave him four years ago.