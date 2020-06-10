All Stories, Club News

Dybala renewal on the cards

June 10, 2020

Paulo Dybala’s renewal with the Bianconeri is still on the cards, despite the Argentine forward saying ‘it depends on Juventus.’

The 26-year-old gave an interview to CNN where he talked about his desire to stay in Turin, despite the clubs attempts to sell him to Manchester United, Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain.

Goal Italia’s correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that there are ongoing talks between Dybala’s entourage and Juve officials.

The Bianconeri could offer Dybala up to €12m a year while the player has made his intention clear: to remain in Turin and honour the ’10’ shirt that the club gave him four years ago.

