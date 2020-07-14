Dybala renewal to be announced soon

Juventus are ever-closer to announcing a contract extension for Paulo Dybala who is viewed as the new face of the club.

La Joya was close to leaving the club last summer when management tried to sell him to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dybala’s refusal to leave was enough to force the clubs hand and his form this season and resulted in talks over a new contract and an extension to his existing deal, which expires in 2022.

Tuttosport report that an announcement on the new deal is expected in August, just after the end of the Serie A calendar but before the return of the Champions League.

The newspaper suggests that Juve view Dybala as the future face of the club and he could eventually become team captain.