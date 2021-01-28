Dybala resolves image rights case: A renewal finally on the cards?

Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal has been one of the hottest topics in the recent months.

The Argentine and the Juventus directors have apparently reached a stalemate in the negotiations, with the two sides unable to agree on a figure.

However, a positive development could bare some positive news for the Bianconeri fans, as according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb, the former Palermo star has finally reached a settlement with his former agent Triulzi concerning an image rights affair.

This issue dates back to La Joya’s days in Sicily – prior to joining Juve in 2015 – and he’s expected to pay around five to six million euros in order to resolve the legal dispute.

The report believes that once this issue is put behind, Dybala’s new agent Jorge Antun will resume the negotiations with the Juventus hierarchy to extend the player’s stay in Turin.

Whilst the club is currently occupied with the January transfer market – which will shut its doors on the first day of February – Fabio Paratici and company will have more free time on their hands starting next week.

The 27-year-old has been unlucky in terms of injuries this season, and he has only been able to feature in 11 Serie A matches this term, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

In the summer of 2019, the Argentine was close to leaving the Old Lady, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both having been in advanced negotiations for his signature during that transfer market.

Therefore, a new contract would definitely please the Juventus supporters who hope to maintain their beloved star for a very long time.