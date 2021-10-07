Dybala resumes training and targets AS Roma match for his return

Paulo Dybala has resumed Juventus training and is now hoping to be involved in their match against AS Roma after the international break.

Having left the pitch in tears in their game against Sampdoria, it seemed to be a serious injury.

However, Sky Sports Italia as reported by Football Italia says his recovery has gone better than expected and he resumed training yesterday.

While some other members of the Bianconeri team are away with their respective national teams, Dybala will now look to build up his fitness and hopefully return as soon as possible.

The report claims he is targeting Juventus’ match against Roma on October 17, their first game back after the international break.

The attacker has made a bright start to this season after scoring 3 times and providing 2 assists in 6 competitive matches for the Bianconeri.

He is expected to step up and become their main man now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club.

Dybala has missed two matches for Juventus and they won both against Chelsea and Torino.

They scored once in each game and he could have helped them to get more goals if he played.

The match against Roma will be an important one and they have to win it to remain close to the top of the league table.