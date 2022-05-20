Dybala returns to the Argentinian squad to face Italy

Paulo Dybala has been named in the latest Argentina squad for their match against Italy in the summer, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The attacker has often missed out on La Albiceleste squad because of injury and poor form.

He is one player that doesn’t have a good international record, often missing competitions because of injuries.

However, as he leaves Juve, he would hope his luck will change, and his next match for the national team could be the game against the Azzurri.

He would come up against many of his club teammates, including Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Juve FC Says

The former Palermo man is probably already thinking about his next club as he considers proposals from several suitors.

Some Juve fans will prefer that he leaves Serie A and protect his legacy with them.

However, as a free agent, he can choose to play wherever he wants.

Inter Milan is reportedly a serious suitor, but Dybala should know much about the rivalry between both teams.

As a club, we should be focused on finding a replacement for him now because we will miss his goals and assists when he eventually leaves the club.