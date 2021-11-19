Dybala reveals dream to help Juventus win coveted trophy

Paulo Dybala dreams of winning the Champions League with Juventus and the World Cup with Argentina.

The attacker is one of the best players for both his club and country, although injuries have robbed him of the chance to make more contributions to both.

He is Juve’s key man now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club and the Bianconeri will be happy with his latest admission.

Max Allegri has designed his attack for the former Palermo man to thrive and now he wants to repay that faith by winning the Champions League.

“I always live looking to the future and thinking about the goals I would like to achieve,” Dybala told L’Officiel as quoted by Football Italia.

“Being an important player at Juventus and growing as a person, as a man.

“I still have many goals to achieve both with my team and the national team. I love playing for my country. It makes me feel closer to my homeland, to my origins.

“Of course, I dream of winning a World Cup, just as I would like to win the Champions League. I work every day to achieve these results.”

Juve FC Says

The UCL has been missing from the Juventus trophy cabinet for more than a decade now.

Allegri has taken the Bianconeri to the final of the competition twice in the last seven years.

They have been impressive in the group stage of this season’s competition and that could be a sign that another final is on the horizon.

If Juve can win the UCL in this campaign, it would be a tremendous achievement and fans would even forgive them if they don’t finish the Serie A season in the European places.