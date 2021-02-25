Dybala seeking expert’s consultation on worrying knee injury

Paulo Dybala’s latest injury has been a major cause of concern for Juventus.

The last time the Argentine featured in a match was against Sassuolo on January 10.

La Joya left the pitch with pain during the first half, and the club announced that he’ll be out of action for around 20 days.

However, the estimated recovery period has already been doubled, and the striker is yet to step a foot on the pitch.

Dybala was on the bench at Porto for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, but he wasn’t risked despite the defeat.

Therefore, the star’s situation is a complex one. One day he feels better, but then the pain resurges on the next.

According to Calciomercarto.com, Dybala has received the club’s permission to seek the expert diagnosis of Dr. Ramon Cugat.

The report adds that the star went to the professor’s clinic in Barcelona, and was diagnosed in the presence of members of the Bianconeri medical staff.

The objective of this medical visit is understanding why the knee is causing so much pain for the number 10.

The results of the examination should be out in the next few days, and thus we’ll have a clearer vision on the status of the beloved star.

The Argentine international has been suffering with recurring physical problems and a drop in form since the beginning of the campaign,

Nonetheless, the Old Lady’s supporters will be hoping to have their jewel back in his best physical for the last few months of the season.