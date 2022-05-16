Dybala sends a heartfelt message to Juventus fans

Paulo Dybala has delivered an emotional message to Juventus’ fans as he prepares to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Argentinian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2015 and he is one of the club’s top ten record goal scorers.

He and the Bianconeri failed to reach an agreement over a new contract and he would now depart at the end of this campaign.

Juve is looking to build their team around Dusan Vlahovic now, and Dybala’s persistent injuries meant they couldn’t bet on him to make an impact.

The Argentinian is looking forward to ending this season on a positive note. Ahead of his last home game for the club against Lazio today, he wrote on Instagram:

“It is difficult to find the right words to say bye to you.

“There are so many years and so many emotions all together.

“I thought we would have stayed together a few more years but destiny has led us down different paths.

“I will never forget everything you gave me; every match, every goal. I have grown up, learnt with you. I have lived a dream.

“It has been seven magical years with 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one can ever take away. Ever. Thank you for supporting me during the difficult moments.

“Thank you to those who have been with me these years: from the first to the last, from fans to the those within the club, everyone, managers and team-mates, staff and directors.

“Wearing this important shirt alongside the captain’s armband has been one of the proudest moments of my life, which I one day hope to show my children and grandchildren.

“Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt, it’s difficult to imagine but it will be our last goodbye. It won’t be easy but will step onto the pitch with a smile and my head held high, knowing I gave everything for you.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been a great servant to this club, but now is the time to move on from him.

It is unfortunate that he couldn’t reach an agreement over a new deal with the club, but he would remain one of our legends.

Hopefully, he can score some more goals in our next two games.