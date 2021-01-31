dybala
Dybala sends a message to his Juventus teammates after Sampdoria win

January 31, 2021 - 5:45 pm

Paulo Dybala has reacted to Juventus’ 2-0 win over Sampdoria and claimed that he cannot wait to get back.

The Argentinean has missed Juve’s last few matches after picking up an injury in their game against Sassuolo earlier in the month.

He was initially expected to be out for no more than 20 days, but Football Italia says he will be out of action for an additional 10 days.

In his absence, Juventus has won five of six matches, and he enjoyed the latest victory.

After the match, he took to his Instagram account to send a message to his teammates.

He posted an image of himself in a Juventus jersey and captioned the post: “With the desire to return as soon as possible, well-done lads,”

The attacker had also posted an image of himself watching the game on his Instagram story previously.

Dybala started this year in fine form after struggling in the first half of the campaign.

The Argentinean remains a key part of what Andrea Pirlo is building in Turin, and he would be looking to return in a better shape than he was before his injury.

There is the issue of his contract to sort out, but the player and club seem confident that an agreement would be reached soon.

