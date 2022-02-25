Dybala sends a message to Juventus over their contract offer to him

Paulo Dybala and Juventus have continued to discuss a contract extension for the Argentinian attacker.

Dybala has remained a key member of the Bianconeri first team but he could be playing in his last season as the club’s player.

The former Palermo man would be out of contract in the summer and the club risks losing him to any other suitor.

He had reached an agreement with the club over a new deal, but the Bianconeri have gone back on it.

They are offering him lesser terms and that is not acceptable to him at the moment.

The attacker is now keen to get a better deal before the campaign ends, and there has been no indication that he is speaking to another club.

Tuttojuve via Calciomercato claims he has told the club their offer is simply unacceptable.

The Bianconeri is hopeful they can reach a compromise with him soon.

Juve FC Says

This transfer saga has been going on for too long, and Juve needs to do the right thing now.

The attacker has proven to be an important member of the club’s first team, and he deserves to remain in Turin.

We need to show commitment by handing him an impressive deal, even if it doesn’t entirely meet his demands.