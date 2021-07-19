Dybala set to become the main man at Juventus this season

Massimiliano Allegri is set to build his team around Paulo Dybala having been impressed by how he trained to stay fit during his summer break, according to Tuttojuve.

The attacker and the returning manager had some disagreements during Allegri’s first stint at the club, but they are ready to put that behind them to move forward.

The report said Juve has previously been built around Cristiano Ronaldo, but that could change now and Dybala may take centre stage.

One other scenario is that Allegri would build the team around Ronaldo and Dybala, but the Argentinian is set to become one of the key players at the club.

However, a big problem remains, he has an expiring contract and that has been an issue for a while now.

With just over 11 months left on his current deal, the report insists that signing a new long-term deal is the attacker’s plan and that of the club.

It says in the coming weeks, both parties will sit down and talk about it again and this time they should reach an agreement.

Dybala struggled with some fitness issues last season which made him fail to hit the heights he reached in the previous campaign.

Now that he will have a proper preseason with the rest of the squad, we expect him to make more of an impact.