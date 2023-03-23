Dybala set to hit Juventus with a major lawsuit

Paulo Dybala was one of the favourites of some Juventus fans, but the attacker does not seem to care about his reputation with the club now and continues to wage war against them.

Having cooperated with investigators in the Prisma case, the AS Roma man wants the money the club owes him in deferred payments during covid-19.

However, that is not all and a new report insists he could sue the black and whites for up to 50m euros after they withdrew their contract offer to him in the last campaign.

Dybala believed he and the Bianconeri had reached an agreement over a new deal, but the club pulled the plug on the agreement after signing Dusan Vlahovic.

A report on Football Italia reveals the difference between the agreement with Juve and what he has with AS Roma now is 50m euros and he could sue the black and white for that amount.

This is because his camp believes they had already agreed on key parts of the contract before Juve withdrew their offer.

Juve FC Says

Dybala was one of our best players in the last few seasons and the Argentinian is a man some of our fans still love.

However, how he left the club was not a happy one and he probably harbours some resentment towards the black and whites.