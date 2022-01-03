Dybala set to start Juventus first match of the new year after returning from injury

Paulo Dybala has missed so many matches for Juventus this season because of his poor fitness. However, it is clear to see that the attacker is one of the most important players at the club.

In the few matches he has played so far, he has either scored or provided an assist in most of them.

These returns make him one of the first names on the team sheet when he is fit.

He was injured in Juve’s match against Venezia last month and didn’t play for the club again for the rest of 2021.

Calciomercato says he is back in full training, and he is now ready to take to the field for the Bianconeri.

Their next match against Napoli offers him a very good chance to show the fans what they have missed, and the report says he is looking forward to starting in the game.

Juve FC Says

Dybala owes the fans a big performance in the match against the Partenopei.

We have missed him for much of this season, and he needs to take his chances and impress whenever his body allows him to play.

The match against the former Serie A leaders is an important fixture, and starting this year with a win is crucial to us as a team.

If we beat Napoli, we would cut the gap between us and the top four and might be inside the Champions League places by next month.