Dybala should have asked for a one-year deal reckons Capello

Fabio Capello claims Paulo Dybala should have challenged Juventus to give him a one-year deal so he can prove his relevance to them.

The Argentinian and the Bianconeri failed to reach an agreement over a new contract and he will leave the club in the summer.

Juve wanted to keep him on a reduced salary considering his poor fitness record in recent campaigns.

However, Dybala wanted more money and a better contract in general than what the club was willing to offer to him.

That meant they had to go their separate ways, but Capello believes the former Palermo man should have instead asked for a one-year deal to prove he can still be a valuable player at the Allianz Stadium.

He said via Football Italia: “You can’t question Dybala technically, but he has had any sort of physical issue. One advice? If he was happy in Turin, he should have challenged Juventus. Ask them for a one-year contract and show how much he’s worth.”

Juve FC Says

Allowing Dybala to leave would have been one of the hardest decisions Juve has made recently, but they had to make it.

The Argentinian hasn’t been the best of himself physically and we cannot gamble on keeping him at the club on a huge salary because of that.