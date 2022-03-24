Dybala still adamant on ending his Juventus stint on a high note

Following a turbulent start of the week, Paulo Dybala has now learnt that his future lies away from Turin.

On Monday, the player’s representatives met with Juventus directors, and the two parties failed to reach an agreement for a contract renewal. The management later informed the Argentine’s agent that they no longer intend to maintain the number 10.

Therefore, the former Palermo star will leave the club once his current deal expires in June, ending a seven-year collaboration with the Old Lady.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Dybala is still eager to work hard and has every intention to end his Juventus stint on a high note.

The Argentina international has already communicated with everyone at the club, and has above all spoken to his manager Max Allegri.

The player has reaffirmed his willingness to work hard for the cause prior to the final farewell at the end of the season.

The source adds that Dybala would also want to prove himself on the pitch in order to attract more suitors and earn himself a satisfying contract.

Juve FC say

Regardless of the motives, we have no doubt that La Joya will be adamant on putting up some great performances in his final appearances for the club.

The player has always conducted in a professional manner, and will surely continue to do so between now and the end the campaign, as he wouldn’t want to stain his memorable time at Juventus with controversial incidents.