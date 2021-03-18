Dybala still feeling the pain – Juventus forced to change recovery plan

When Paulo Dybala left the pitch injured against Sassuolo back in January, few expected him to remain out of action for such a long period.

On the following morning, Juve’s official website announced that their striker is expected to return after a period that should last between 15 and 20 days.

Nonetheless, two months have passed, and the Argentine is still nowhere to be seen on a football pitch.

Few weeks ago, the club sent the star to Barcelona for a medical consultation with Professor Ramon Cugat, but the player’s knee remains a mystery.

According to Calciomercato, Dybala is 100% clinically healed, but he is still feeling the pain whenever he kicks a ball, or changes direction.

Therefore, the Bianconeri medical staff now find themselves forced to change the player’s recovery plan.

Previously, the 27-year-old’s comeback was rushed as the club was hoping that the knee would respond well on the pitch.

La Joya was present on the bench during the clash against Napoli last month, but Andrea Pirlo decided not to risk him.

Since then, Dybala has been left out of the squad again, and according to the source, the club now sees no other solution but to grant him all the time he needs in order to truly recover.

The report adds that the former Palermo man only started in seven matches this season, whilst missing a total of 19 fixtures.

Finally, the source expects the striker to return for the Derby against Torino, and thus before the rescheduled match against Napoli on April 4.