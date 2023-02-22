Dybala summoned to investigation over Juventus salary maneuver, risks punishment

Despite ending his seven-year collaboration with Juventus last summer, Paulo Dybala is still being dragged into the club’s never-ending legal trouble.

As we all by now, the Bianconeri risk further punishment in the upcoming Prisma trial. This case is based on the management’s salary maneuver during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hierarchy had announced that the players agreed to cut four months of their wages from 2020 and 2021, but allegedly, the majority of the salaries were only deferred to the following years in hidden agreements.

So according to La Repubblica via Calciomercato, Dybala was summoned to an investigation by La Guardia di Finanza.

The inquiry revolved around a sum of three million euros. The investigators are trying to understand if this suspicious figure is related to the deferred wage or not.

As the source notes, this recently-emerged document is similar to the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo agreement, but obviously includes lower figures.

Moreover, the current Roma star could find himself in serious trouble, as this act could consist a violation of article 31 of the Sports Justice Code which prohibits players from agreeing to receive compensations.

The report understands that the punishment for such act would be a one-month ban at the very least.