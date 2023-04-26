Dybala talks about his relationship with Ronaldo and the Number 10 jersey at Juventus

Following his arrival at the club in 2015, Paulo Dybala swiftly cemented himself as a fan favorite amongst Juventus supporters.

The Argentine spent seven largely successful campaigns in Turin before leaving last summer when the management decided to abandon all negotiations regarding a contract renewal.

Despite becoming an adopted son of Rome, La Joya remains part of the Bianconeri’s history.

The 29-year-old played alongside some of the biggest stars of football, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala discussed his rapport with CR7 who was his Juventus teammate for three years between 2018 and 2021.

The former Palermo man reveals how he had once told Ronaldo that he used to hate him as a child, mostly due to the Portuguese’s eternal rivalry with his compatriot Messi.

“These were three good years with Cristiano, the team was very strong and he gave us something extra,” said the striker in an interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“In Argentina the rivalry between Messi and Cristiano is deeply felt, so obviously as a child I had always been on Messi’s side.

“On one occasion, we were going to play a game, I was at the back of the plane and he was sitting up front. At one point during the flight, he came to me to talk about football and many other things.

“We talked about our lives in general and at one point I told him ‘I practically hated you as a child’. We had a good laugh. We always had a great relationship and a good dialogue.”

At Juventus, Dybala inherited the legendary number 10 which remains associated with the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Michel Platini. So could we see him donning Roma’s No. 10 which remains vacant since Francesco Totti’s retirement?

“Roma’s number 10 will always be Francesco Totti. The same goes for Del Piero at Juve

“At Juventus, the club asked me directly to wear the No.10 and it was a huge pleasure. So never say never, obviously it would be a unique responsibility”.