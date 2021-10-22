Dybala targets a new return date but we have been here before

Having a top player at your club is a thing of pride, but when they struggle to play often, it is frustrating and Paulo Dybala’s injury struggles haven’t been great for the Bianconeri.

His latest injury setback has seen him miss four matches for the Bianconeri, but he looks set to be back.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia reports that the attacker is back in training and is now hoping to be involved in the squad for Juventus’ match against Inter Milan this weekend.

This isn’t the first time that he has been back in training after an injury setback, only to suffer another problem on his comeback trail.

The report says Max Allegri isn’t looking to rush him back to action and this means the gaffer could decide against fielding him against the Nerazzurri.

Dybala is one of the key players at Juventus and the Bianconeri expects him to step up now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club.

If he cannot stay fit for long periods in a campaign, then it is pointless to build a team around him.

Juventus has won their last four Serie A game and the Derby d’Italia against Inter would give them another chance to send a powerful message to other clubs in the league. They will want to take it.