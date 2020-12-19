Dybala thought it was a joke that Juventus wanted him

Paulo Dybala has revealed that he thought it was a joke when his agent told him Juventus wanted to sign him in 2015.

The Argentinean was making a name for himself at Palermo at the time and the whole of the Italian top flight was paying attention to his development.

Juventus has always made sure that they signed the best players from other Italian teams and they were not going to allow any team to beat them to the signature of a talent like Dybala.

He said that several teams wanted to sign him at the time but when he realised that Juve’s interest was genuine, he told his representative that there was no need talking to any other team and instructed them to focus on the interest from the Bianconeri.

He also said that he dreams of winning the Champions League with the Bianconeri, suggesting that he will be here for a long time yet.

He was speaking to some young Juve fans, and he said as quoted by Football Italia: “I immediately asked if it was a joke. There were other teams that had been contacting me, but I immediately told my agent to close the other calls and only listen to Juventus.

“I dream of winning the Champions League with Juventus and the World Cup with Argentina, it’s difficult, but…”