Dybala tipped for a good night after his brace against Barcelona three years ago

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from tonight’s game between Juventus and Barcelona, other players in the team will have to step up and help the team to win their game against the Spaniards.

The Bianconeri have several match-winners in their team at the moment and one player who has already done it against this same opponent is Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinean is just working his way back into full fitness after contracting Covid-19 and an injury lay-off that kept him out of the team at the start of the season.

He started the club’s last game against Verona and he was one of the bright sparks in the 1-1 draw.

Most eyes will be on him to replicate the form that he showed when Barcelona visited Juve in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2017, reckons Gazzetta.it.

Dybala stole the show with two very impressive goals in a 3-0 win as Juve eventually reached the final of the competition that season and got revenge for their loss to the Catalans in the 2015 final.

Tonight’s game will be a tough one for a Juve side that is facing a crisis at the back and the report reckons that Dybala will step up and help his team get the points again.