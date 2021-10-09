Dybala to 2026? The Argentine is pushing for an extra year at Juventus

Following months of negotiations, the white smoke is finally expected to appear over the club’s headquarters, as Juventus have reached an agreement to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract.

The Argentine’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign, but both parties were adamant on continuing their partnership for the future.

The player’s agent (Jorge Antun) spent some time in Turin negotiating with the Bianconeri’s hierarchy and an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

While the new deal was expected to keep Dybala at the Allianz Stadium until 2025, it appears that the player is still hoping to add an extra year.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, La Joya hopes to sign a new contract until 2026, and the club could eventually accept this demand.

Despite his struggles last season, the former Palermo striker remains one of the most popular players in world football, and his social media following is only second behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Serie A.

So as well as his importance on the pitch, the club appreciates the player’s influence on the Generation Z, an age scale that is considered elementary for Juve’s growth in the future, as club president Andrea Agnelli admitted recently.

For all those reasons, Juventus would be willing to extend Dybala’s deal for five more years, which would basically keep him in Turin until his 33rd birthday.

A lot of things can happen between now and 2026, and the market will always offer alternative solutions, but one thing is clear, Dybala and Juventus will both be happy to extend their marriage.