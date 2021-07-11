Dybala
Club News

Dybala to become third highest paid player at Juventus

July 11, 2021 - 2:45 pm

Paulo Dybala is set to sign a new contract at Juventus that would make him the third highest-paid player at the club, according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

The Argentinian attacker has entered the last year of his current deal at Juventus and has been in talks with the club over a new one.

Negotiations had made little progress as he continued to demand more than Juve could afford at the moment.

He was in poor form last season and his showing for Juve saw him miss out on the Argentina squad for Copa America.

He remains a key part of the club and they have always maintained that they want him to stay.

As he returns for preparations for the next campaign with the club, he looks set to also sign a new deal.

The report says he would sign a contract worth 10m euros per season net with bonuses.

That would make him the third-highest earner at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Bianconeri have been hard at work trying to get the summer signings that Massimiliano Allegri wants and he will be happy that they are about to tie down Dybala to a new long-term deal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Damsgaard

Juventus is one of 11 clubs who want 21-year-old Serie A man

July 11, 2021
Audero

Juventus face a “practically impossible” scenario in their bid to land 24-year-old

July 11, 2021
cuadrado

Experienced star will spend two more years at Juventus

July 11, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.