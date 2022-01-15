Dybala to Inter links gaining more steam, but other European clubs are also in the fray

Back in October, we were all made to believe that it was a done deal. And yet, it appears that Paulo Dybala’s contract saga is set for another sequel.

Juventus and the player had agreed in principle over a deal that would see the Argentine earn 8 million euros per season as net wages plus two millions as bonuses.

Nevertheless, the management (mainly CEO Maurizio Arrivabene) are reflecting on the matter once again, as the club could now try to lower the offer. Thus, a new round of negotiations is set for February.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomerco, Inter will attempt to snatch the star from under their rivals’ nose, putting his signature on a deal once his current contract with the Bianconeri expires in June.

However, the Beneamata’s offer won’t be a major improvement. The source claims that Giuseppe Marotta will be offering his former pupil 7.5 millions per season plus bonuses related to goals.

The Italian champions will try to make way for Dybala by offloading Arturo Vidal and Matias Vecino, and the pink newspaper claims that Marotta has already contacted the player’s agent Jorge Antun.

The report adds that another former Juventus director is also interested in a reunion with La Joya. Of course we’re talking about Fabio Paratici who’s currently in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, the source also mentions Barcelona as another club that is keeping tabs on the situation.