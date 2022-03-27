Dybala to Inter Milan continues to draw close

Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus at the end of this season, but he might not leave Serie A, where he has been for most of his career.

The Argentinian first moved to the country with Palermo before joining Juventus in 2015 and remained a key player for the Bianconeri since that time.

He has been one of the leading goal scorers in the club’s history and remains an important player under the current management of Max Allegri.

But the club and the Argentinian cannot agree on a new deal and he is now expected to leave by the end of this season.

The Daily Mail claims the attacker is ready to quit the club, and he has already purchased gift bags as a farewell present for his teammates.

Furthermore, the report claims he could move to Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who might leave the Milan side in the summer.

Inter plans to listen to offers for the striker’s signature when the transfer window reopens. If he leaves, they will have the money to offer Dybala a good deal as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Dybala can join so many other clubs around the world, but a move to Inter should be the last thing on his mind now.

The Nerazzurri has a strong rivalry with us, and it is not a good thing to think Dybala will soon be on the other side of the divide and play against us.

If he wants to preserve his Juve legacy, he needs to avoid the temptation of playing for Inter and move to another club instead.